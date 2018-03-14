Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib Thursday wrap: It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the Easter Bunny!

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The Easter Bunny parachutes toward an Easter egg hunt at the Allegheny Valley YMCA in Harrison in March 2016. The event was hosted by the Generations House of Worship.
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review
As Easter egg hunts go, the one planned March 31 by Generations House of Worship at Highlands Golden Rams Stadium is not your traditional event. Weather permitting, the Easter Bunny will be skydiving into the stadium, where there will be plenty of eggs for children to hunt. Any event that's expected to bring thousands of people together for the benefit of their children is worthwhile, no matter how the Easter Bunny arrives.

