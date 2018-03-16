Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson turns to leave after a media opportunity with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the State Department in Washington. Trump ousted Tillerson Tuesday, making a surprise Twitter announcement that he’s naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace him. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
“Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's last official statement before being fired ... took a much harder line than the White House spokeswoman over Russia's involvement in the use of a nerve agent to poison a former spy and his daughter on British soil. … ‘Quickest way to get fired by @realDonaldTrump isn't misuse of taxpayer funds, domestic violence or lying. It's standing up to Putin,' tweeted Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.).”

— Bridget Johnson, PJ Media

“(T)here ... are two practical — and deeply alarming — reasons why Putin ordered that nerve-agent drive-by now. First, he was sending a message to any potential double agents that Russia would kill them — and their families … . The second reason ... should jerk us awake: Putin was warning the likes of Paul Manafort and others associated with the Trump campaign that they need to keep their mouths shut about their Russian ties — or face the consequences.”

— Ralph Peters, New York Post

“Reports that Donald Trump had extramarital sex with porn star Stormy Daniels and caused hush money to be paid to her (are) … nothing approaching a big deal. … Why? Because the reports add nothing to our knowledge of Trump's character.”

— Paul Mirengoff, PowerLine

“(M)ore and more, the American people want bias in the news. As long as the bias is their kind of bias.”

— Bernard Goldberg, TownHall

