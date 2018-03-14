Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Lamb-Saccone race provides takeaways for candidates, voters

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Conor Lamb greets his supporters following his apparent victory in a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb greets his supporters following his apparent victory in a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pennsylvania's squeaker special election for the 18th Congressional District, drawing national attention but no definitive winner by daybreak Wednesday, undeniably signals trouble for Team Trump. But for Democrats, as well, there's a wake-up call.

The caustic politics of character assassination and division that produced stinging sound bites but very little sound policy didn't necessarily play well with voters, no matter how many millions of dollars were spent on vitriolic campaign ads. And for people who assume their votes don't matter, the tight margin in this race demonstrates the importance of every vote.

In a district won by Republicans in eight consecutive elections, where former (and disgraced) incumbent Tim Murphy ran unopposed in two consecutive elections and where GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump and Mitt Romney won by wide margins, only a few hundred votes separate Republican Rick Saccone from Democrat Conor Lamb, who's in the lead and declared victory shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. It may be days before all the absentee ballots are counted and certified.

Mr. Saccone, a state representative and veteran Air Force officer, saw a double-digit lead in January evaporate as he hitched his campaign closely to all things Trump — who came to the region and campaigned for Saccone twice, along with other GOP standard-bearers. The sheer tightness of this race signals a myocardial infarction in the heart of what was presumed to be Trump country. It's a bellwether that's sufficiently clear for President Trump and the GOP.

But before Democrats take a victory lap, keep in mind that moderate Mr. Lamb, a former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps officer, put considerable distance between himself and boilerplate party issues and Democratic politicians — most notably, Lamb's pronounced displeasure with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

In an interview with the Trib's editorial board, Lamb provided an insightful clue for both parties in search of one: That is, the need for a new generation of politicians willing to learn from the electorate.

Even without a clear winner yet in this highly watched contest, Republicans and Democrats would be wise to heed the lessons from this hard-fought race.

