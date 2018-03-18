Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: To win opioid fight, prevent, repair addiction's damage to lives, families, communities

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
OxyContin, an opioid painkiller.

America's battle against opioids must address social factors that drive — and can help to reduce — addiction: not social media, but real-life characteristics, choices and effects.

For a recent American Enterprise Institute panel discussion, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, drew on research by the Social Capital Project, which he oversees as Joint Economic Committee chairman. An October SCP report found “levels of education and marital status were strong predictors of addiction,” and in communities ravaged by opioids, drugs “have become a kind of parallel currency,” supplanting “social trust and capital,” according to The Washington Free Beacon. Noting 42,000 fatal overdoses each year, Mr. Lee said drug abuse “corrodes users, households, and communities alike,” overwhelms foster-care systems, and causes babies to be born addicted and “countless others (to) spend sleepless nights praying they will get back” loved ones “lost to opioids.”

Panelist Yuval Levin, Ethics and Public Policy Center vice president, said the epidemic's social dimension means one-size-fits-all solutions won't work. Another panelist, Dr. Sally Satel, psychiatrist and AEI fellow, focused on harm prevention, the limits of medication's role in addiction treatment, and how effective rehabilitation requires “starting to rebuild those bridges with school, family and work.”

To truly vanquish this insidious epidemic, Americans must find ways to undo opioid addiction's social damage to lives, families and communities.

