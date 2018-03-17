Quotables: Students make their message clear during national school walkout
Updated 9 hours ago
Students in schools throughout the region made a poignant statement last week about the toll of gun violence and the importance of school security by their participation in the nationwide initiative ENOUGH National School Walkout. As part of their demonstration, they paused to honor the 17 victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Although each demonstration differed, they embraced common themes of improving school safety, expanding access to mental health services and reducing gun violence. And obviously from the students' comments, their message was heartfelt and delivered with clarity and civility.
“We're just really upset with what is happening and passionate about how guns don't belong in schools.”
Taylor Donahue
Senior at Baldwin High School
“We're hopeful that this is something that can spark a conversation within our community at school.”
Bella Giunta
Junior at Gateway High School
“I was born after Columbine. School shootings have always been a part of my life. School shootings are just a reality. It's frustrating. We need to make sure our voices are heard.”
Kylie Zaffina
Senior at Kiski High School
“This isn't gun control. This is preventing things from going on in schools.”
Nick Secosky
Senior at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School