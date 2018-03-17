Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Quotables: Students make their message clear during national school walkout

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Quaker Valley High School senior Franzi Nace writes in chalk the name of one of the victims who was killed during a shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students participated in a nationwide school walkout on March 14 to protest gun violence, show solidarity with survivors and call for bipartisan action to create a safer environment in schools. (Trib photo)
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley High School senior Franzi Nace writes in chalk the name of one of the victims who was killed during a shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students participated in a nationwide school walkout on March 14 to protest gun violence, show solidarity with survivors and call for bipartisan action to create a safer environment in schools. (Trib photo)

Updated 9 hours ago

Students in schools throughout the region made a poignant statement last week about the toll of gun violence and the importance of school security by their participation in the nationwide initiative ENOUGH National School Walkout. As part of their demonstration, they paused to honor the 17 victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Although each demonstration differed, they embraced common themes of improving school safety, expanding access to mental health services and reducing gun violence. And obviously from the students' comments, their message was heartfelt and delivered with clarity and civility.

“We're just really upset with what is happening and passionate about how guns don't belong in schools.”

Taylor Donahue

Senior at Baldwin High School

“We're hopeful that this is something that can spark a conversation within our community at school.”

Bella Giunta

Junior at Gateway High School

“I was born after Columbine. School shootings have always been a part of my life. School shootings are just a reality. It's frustrating. We need to make sure our voices are heard.”

Kylie Zaffina

Senior at Kiski High School

“This isn't gun control. This is preventing things from going on in schools.”

Nick Secosky

Senior at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me