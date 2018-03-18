Trib editorial: Deferring Pa.'s Legislature reduction

Like a moth that flies too close to a flame, a state constitutional amendment to reduce the size of Pennsylvania's House apparently got too close to actually reaching the people. Hopes earlier this year that a statewide referendum would appear on the fall ballot got dashed when the amendment, itself, got amended.

Now the lengthy process begins anew — if not with a few winks and nods from those lawmakers who want no part of reduction for the nation's second-largest state legislature.

As of last month, an amendment to reduce the House from 203 to 151 members was on pace to reach voters this year. But rather than pass it as is, the House revised the amendment to include a provision to reduce the Senate from 50 to 38 seats. And because the measure was changed, last year's vote on it doesn't count. Per Pennsylvania's Constitution, any constitutional amendment must be approved in two consecutive sessions of the Legislature, then be submitted for a statewide referendum.

That pushes a public referendum back to 2020 — if then. Pundits point out that Pennsylvania senators are less likely than House representatives to go along with reducing their number.

And why should they, when members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly are the second-highest paid state lawmakers in the nation?

So for now it remains business as usual for the bloated, ineffectual state Legislature that more often than not can't even fulfill its most fundamental responsibility: passing an annual state budget on time.