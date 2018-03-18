Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Deferring Pa.'s Legislature reduction

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Like a moth that flies too close to a flame, a state constitutional amendment to reduce the size of Pennsylvania's House apparently got too close to actually reaching the people. Hopes earlier this year that a statewide referendum would appear on the fall ballot got dashed when the amendment, itself, got amended.

Now the lengthy process begins anew — if not with a few winks and nods from those lawmakers who want no part of reduction for the nation's second-largest state legislature.

As of last month, an amendment to reduce the House from 203 to 151 members was on pace to reach voters this year. But rather than pass it as is, the House revised the amendment to include a provision to reduce the Senate from 50 to 38 seats. And because the measure was changed, last year's vote on it doesn't count. Per Pennsylvania's Constitution, any constitutional amendment must be approved in two consecutive sessions of the Legislature, then be submitted for a statewide referendum.

That pushes a public referendum back to 2020 — if then. Pundits point out that Pennsylvania senators are less likely than House representatives to go along with reducing their number.

And why should they, when members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly are the second-highest paid state lawmakers in the nation?

So for now it remains business as usual for the bloated, ineffectual state Legislature that more often than not can't even fulfill its most fundamental responsibility: passing an annual state budget on time.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me