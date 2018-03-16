Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Encouraging students to speak up on gun violence, school safety

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Gateway High School students cheer and chant during a walkout to protest gun violence on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Gateway High School students cheer and chant during a walkout to protest gun violence on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Updated 12 hours ago

Out of the profound tragedy that claimed 17 lives at a Parkland, Fla., high school, something positive has emerged. Teenagers are speaking up — and being heard — in the national discussion about gun violence and school safety.

Here in Southwestern Pennsylvania and across the country, organized student walkouts from classes Wednesday clearly demonstrated teens' First Amendment engagement in issues that, this time, at least, aren't quietly fading from the public's consciousness. Some of the demonstrations were organized by students with school administrators. Elsewhere, students determined to be heard risked suspension to make their point.

These young people deserve to be heard. And their engagement in matters that directly involve them should be encouraged. As demonstrated this week, that can occur without compromising school policies.

In this evolving discourse, with more school demonstrations planned, civility will be key for maintaining the free exchange of ideas and opinions.

To help move this discussion forward, the Valley News Dispatch will host a School Safety Student Panel at 7 p.m. Monday at the Forum Theatre at Penn State New Kensington. Students may participate with their parents, along with schoolteachers and administrators, but the event is closed to the general public. A video of the program will be posted online Tuesday at TribLIVE.

Additionally, the Tribune-Review will host a School Safety Student Panel at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood. School leaders and parents will be invited to attend, but the event is closed to the general public. A video of this program also will be posted online Wednesday at TribLIVE .

Here's to advancing worthwhile discussions with young people — and to keeping this important dialogue going.

