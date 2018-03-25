Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Pa. officials taking sensible steps toward safer schools

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, left, listens as Gov. Tom Wolf announces their new School Safety Task Force on March 15, 2018, at Penn Wynne Elementary School in Montgomery County.
flickr.com
Gov. Tom Wolf and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale are finding sensible post-Parkland ways to bolster school safety: improving existing safeguards, fostering broader discussion and sharing information more widely.

They're heading the new School Safety Task Force made up of government, education, law-enforcement and community leaders, plus students, parents and teachers. It will hold regional meetings, take public input online and evaluate such aspects as safety initiatives' funding, physical and mental health programs' availability, state requirements' effectiveness and reporting/tip-taking methods' quality.

Mr. DePasquale is also bolstering his office's school-safety role, which began after the 2006 West Nickel Mines Amish School mass shooting. Visitor procedures, staff training, entrance/exit security, communication and alarm systems, and play and parking areas will now be part of all school audits and reviews. Even more importantly, DePasquale is expanding the current recipients of school safety audits' confidential results — superintendents and school safety officers — to include Pennsylvania State Police, the state attorney general and local police departments. That will give law enforcers information that could be critical in emergency responses to school incidents.

None of these steps, by itself, is a quick, complete solution for school-safety concerns. But taken together, these steps move Pennsylvania closer to better protecting its schools and the precious lives within them.

