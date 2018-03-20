Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Heavy, slushy snowfall causes crashes, closings around region
Editorials

Trib editorial: Separating truth from fiction

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
AP Photo
AP Photo

Updated 13 hours ago

Bad news travels fast. But lies, notably on social media, accelerate much faster and farther then verifiable truth, according to a study published in Science by MIT scholars.

“The Spread of True and False News Online” tracked about 126,000 stories tweeted millions of times from 2006 through 2016. Most of these concerned politics, following by urban legends, business, terrorism and other topics.

Among the study's findings, false accounts are 70 percent more likely to be retreated than true stories. And it took the truth six times as long to reach 1,500 people as it did bogus reports to reach the same-size audience.

The spread of falsehoods across Twitter is not necessarily duplicitous or the work of “bots” programmed to spread disinformation. Oftentimes recipients choose not to vet information they receive when it comports with what they believe.

“We found that falsehood diffuses significant farther, faster, deeper and more broadly than the truth, in all categories of information,” says co-author Sinan Aral, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Remember the claim of 18 “school shootings” since the start of the year, a factoid bandied about immediately after the Feb. 14 South Florida school shootings? It was proven inaccurate the next day.

Social media are remarkable and useful. But in an era of nonstop information, when sources are not always clear or appear to be inherently suspicious, skepticism is a suitable filter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me