Trib editorial: Separating truth from fiction

Bad news travels fast. But lies, notably on social media, accelerate much faster and farther then verifiable truth, according to a study published in Science by MIT scholars.

“The Spread of True and False News Online” tracked about 126,000 stories tweeted millions of times from 2006 through 2016. Most of these concerned politics, following by urban legends, business, terrorism and other topics.

Among the study's findings, false accounts are 70 percent more likely to be retreated than true stories. And it took the truth six times as long to reach 1,500 people as it did bogus reports to reach the same-size audience.

The spread of falsehoods across Twitter is not necessarily duplicitous or the work of “bots” programmed to spread disinformation. Oftentimes recipients choose not to vet information they receive when it comports with what they believe.

“We found that falsehood diffuses significant farther, faster, deeper and more broadly than the truth, in all categories of information,” says co-author Sinan Aral, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Remember the claim of 18 “school shootings” since the start of the year, a factoid bandied about immediately after the Feb. 14 South Florida school shootings? It was proven inaccurate the next day.

Social media are remarkable and useful. But in an era of nonstop information, when sources are not always clear or appear to be inherently suspicious, skepticism is a suitable filter.