Editorials

Trib editorial: Lessons from Pa.'s congressional district map mess

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:07 a.m.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court released a new map of the state's congressional district boundaries earlier this year.
If any lesson can be gleaned from Pennsylvania's congressional district map morass, it's that the process in years to come should be as apolitical as possible.

It was primarily political calculations — not necessarily geographical considerations — in the 2011 district map that led to a lawsuit last year. After the state Supreme Court threw out the old map on Jan. 22 — and the state Legislature failed to vote on a new map by the high court's deadline — the court issued its own map, much to the chagrin of the GOP.

A three-judge federal panel in Harrisburg on Monday denied Republicans' effort to block Gov. Tom Wolf's administration from using the state Supreme Court-approved map. Although the GOP can appeal that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, it's not likely to find much sympathy there since the nation's highest court, also on Monday, denied the GOP's motion to stay the state Supreme Court map.

The argument that the state's highest court hasn't the constitutional authority to issue a map was rendered moot by the three-judge panel, noting that the plaintiffs in this case didn't have standing to represent the General Assembly.

Rather than achieve a so-called political “balance” — which has led to Pennsylvania's bizarre patchwork of districts and political infighting — future redistricting should focus on drawing compact, contiguous congressional boundaries without splitting municipalities and/or voting precincts.

That will serve the people better than drawn-out partisan fights over gerrymandering.

