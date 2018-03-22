Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Laurel: To 724 Food Rescue

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Gisele Fetterman, 33, and fellow Free Store volunteer Shiane Prunty, 32, (far right) distribute food donated from Costco to clients Edith Bell (left) and Mary Martin (center left), in the parking lot of the Free Store in Braddock in 2015. The organization launched 724 Food Rescue in late 2017, and has distributed more than 27,000 pounds of food in Westmoreland County so far.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Extending Pittsburgh-based 412 Food Rescue's funneling of safe, edible food otherwise bound for landfills to people in need, 724 Food Rescue has delivered 27,000-plus pounds of food to 22 Westmoreland County Housing Authority communities since its September launch.

Here's hoping that's just the start for 724 Food Rescue, which has corporate support, involves local farmers and vendors, and counts 475 nonprofit partners.

