Editorials

On the 'Watch List': East Deer's former Freeport Brick Co. site

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
The property at 209 Baileys Run Run Road in East Deer has been cleaned up and is ready to develop. It was once a site of the former Freeport Brick Company. It is shown on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The property at 209 Baileys Run Run Road in East Deer has been cleaned up and is ready to develop. It was once a site of the former Freeport Brick Company. It is shown on Friday, March 9, 2018.

This former industrial site has owners — two Ohio doctors — who haven't abandoned it. Instead, they've removed hundreds of old tires and demolished dangerous buildings, so it's “cleaned up and ready for development,” says Tony Taliani, township commissioners chairman. Zoned special commercial, the 104-acre site could host light manufacturing, commercial businesses, even residential development.

Effective marketing will be key — and with East Deer losing about 200 jobs with the Pittsburgh Glass Works plant closing this year, there's extra incentive to pursue productive reuse of this site.

