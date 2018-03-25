Trib editorial: Washington needs to button down marijuana's legality

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The disconnect between federal and state marijuana laws could have a chilling effect on Pennsylvania's nascent medical marijuana dispensaries, based on an ongoing Philadelphia lawsuit.

A medical marijuana dispensary, PharmaCann Penn LLC, has received a state license and city zoning approval to operate at a Philly mall. But the mall's owner, Simon Property Group Inc., argues that deed restrictions prevent any use of mall space for “activity or use which is unlawful,” according to a Trib report. The property owner insists that PharmaCann, by dispensing marijuana, would be committing a federal crime.

And a federal judge has recently ruled that PharmaCann's case, originally filed in state court to overcome the deed restriction, belongs in federal court because it could affect the legality of medical marijuana dispensaries nationwide.

“By the court's count, 29 states have authorized some form of medical marijuana and nine have authorized ‘recreational' marijuana,” writes U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter.

Marijuana remains illegal under federal law. The Obama administration loosened federal criminalization for states that have legalized marijuana, but Attorney General Jeff Sessions has suggested a clampdown on the nation's disparate marijuana industry. If an appeals court determines that federal law prohibiting marijuana means what it says, what happens to all those new marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania?

Once and for all, federal lawmakers need to button down marijuana's legality before the courts make an even bigger mess of it.