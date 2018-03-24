Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Sunday pops: Dems proclaim 'Congressman-elect Conor Lamb'

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee isn't waiting for the old 18th Congressional District's final special-election tallies: It's adding “Congressman-elect Conor Lamb” to its Frontline “incumbent protection program.” That means more national-party support for his expected November bid to unseat GOP Rep. Keith Rothfus in the new 17th Congressional District, which the Cook Political Report calls a “toss-up.” But first, Mr. Lamb must survive the primary. So, will the other Dems reportedly interested in the new 17th unite behind him, as Erin McClelland already has? … Per PennLive, speed-trap abuse concerns made Pennsylvania the only state that doesn't allow municipal police to use radar for traffic enforcement. Now, state Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, proposes a six-year pilot program that would allow radar use only by full-time, trained police in marked vehicles visible to motorists — and ban ticket quotas, along with “points” and insurance surcharges for radar-caught speeders. Police chiefs' take on this might be even more interesting than lawmakers'. … Frustrated enough with this tough, lingering winter to take it out on a weatherman? Move to the new 11th Congressional District in York and Lancaster counties. That's where, LancasterOnline reports, a 29-year-old Penn State alum quit a local-TV job to challenge Rep. Lloyd Smucker in the Republican primary. If he makes the ballot, he'll be listed as “Meteorologist Drew Anderson” — because, he says, that's what he changed his legal name to last year. His chances of winning? Cloudy — very cloudy.

