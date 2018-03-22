Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Ill-advised bid to impeach Pa. justices won't help GOP

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
With GOP legal maneuvers having failed to halt the state Supreme Court's new congressional-district map, Pennsylvanians are moving on. But 12 Republican state lawmakers aren't, filing ill-advised resolutions to impeach four Democratic justices on Pennsylvania's highest court.

The state Supreme Court ruled that the old map, drafted in 2011 by a GOP-controlled Legislature, violated the Pennsylvania Constitution's guarantee of free and equal elections. Both a three-judge federal appellate panel and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected GOP attempts to block the new map, rightly refraining from intervening in what's purely a state matter.

Coming after those failed legal maneuvers, this GOP faction's bid to impeach Justices David Wecht, Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty seems desperate and petty. Any case for impeachment would have to show deliberate “misbehavior in office” by the justices, per the state's Constitution. It's telling that the GOP legislative leadership in Harrisburg chose not to sign on to these resolutions.

With so many other state issues pressing, along with this year's elections for all of Pennsylvania's House seats, half the state Senate seats, the governor's office, congressional districts and a U.S. Senate seat, the Pennsylvania GOP can ill afford to alienate voters by focusing on spilled legal and political milk while threatening judicial independence.

The sooner these 12 Republicans drop their impeachment attempts, the better for all concerned, starting with their own party.

