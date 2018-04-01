Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Expand Pa.'s legal medical marijuana program

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Demand in excess of supply quickly exhausted inventory in February at Solevo Wellness in Squirrel Hill and other legal medical marijuana dispensaries that were among Pennsylvania's first to open. Now, though, the state's ready for a second round of dispensary and grower/processor permitting. That should help balance supply and demand and make this medical option more affordable for patients, so the program can deliver on its promise of benefiting them statewide.

Applications are due by May 17 at the Department of Health for 13 new grower/processor permits and 23 new dispensary permits. Adding those operations, which can be up and running within a year after approval, will give Pennsylvania 25 grower/processors and 50 dispensaries, with each of the latter allowed up to three locations for 150 outlets total.

With nearly 500 doctors approved to certify patients for medical marijuana use, more than 25,000 patients registered, more than 7,000 patients buying medical marijuana cards and 6,000-plus making purchases at dispensaries already, the need to scale up throughout the supply chain couldn't be more clear. This new round of permitting must be thorough and unhurried. But hopefully, lessons learned from the program's initial implementation — including some rough patches, which were to be expected — will help smooth this process a bit.

To benefit from legal medical marijuana, patients must be able to obtain it. So it's good that the state is acting now to expand the program.

