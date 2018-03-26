Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trib editorial: More data sharing a must in fight against opioid abuse

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 26, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
In the fight against Pennsylvania's unrelenting opioid crisis, information shared between law enforcement and health-care providers is a valuable tool in addressing hot spots of illegal activity and providing resources where needed.

That's the thrust of the new Pennsylvania Overdose Information Network, which bowed this month.

It's a centralized database that supplies information to Gov. Tom Wolf's opioid task force and health agencies to track overdoses and monitor the use of naloxone to reverse those overdoses.

“The technology allows law enforcement to streamline real-time data sharing so actionable information does not slip through the cracks,” Gov. Wolf said.

Law enforcement can use the information to focus attention on targeting and arresting drug traffickers while health-care providers will be able to identify hot spots of drug activity and whether those areas have sufficient supplies of naloxone to treat overdose cases.

It's reasonable to expect that coordinating this information will help save lives lost to drug overdoses, which plague local communities throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania and across the state. An estimated 5,260 Pennsylvanians died from drug overdoses last year, and authorities in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties say they see no reversal in this deadly trend.

Coordinating information on drug activity and overdoses will help channel resources — both from law enforcement and the health-care community — where they can do the most good.

