Editorials

Trib editorial: Santorum's commentary needs CPR

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 26, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum (AP Photo)

Can't say we're surprised by Rick Santorum's predictably bewildering remarks on Sunday regarding tens of thousands of teenagers who marched in Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and elsewhere last weekend protesting gun violence. Referring to the March For Our Lives protests, Mr. Santorum on CNN's “State of the Union” program remarked, “Phony gun laws don't solve these problems” and made the suggestion that teens “maybe” should take CPR classes to address their concerns. It's in line with other pronouncements from Santorum, R-P.O. Box Verona, which explains why the former U.S. senator and presidential aspirant has been relegated to political exile.

If Santorum is so duly concerned about teens' engagement in issues that directly affect them, he could suggest something more applicable — and more intelligent — than CPR training, which, as social media posters point out, is of little use when a person is shot dead in a school. He could discuss, for example, the importance of broadening teens' knowledge of civics and supporting candidates who uphold their values and ideals.

With remarks like those he made on CNN, it's no wonder Rick Santorum has charted a career-crushing course to the political equivalent of Napoleon's Elba. That's where other, more cogent conservatives are going to end up, as well, if they dismiss or demean the raised voices of tomorrow's voters.

