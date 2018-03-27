Trib editorial: Omnibus spending package hovers over the 'swamp'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Easter Bunny arrived early on Capitol Hill with bountiful baskets collectively known as the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package, a 2,232-page fiscal monstrosity delivered and approved less than 48 hours after it was received by congressional members.

President Trump, acting like an irritated parent who threatens to discipline his children — but doesn't — blasted the fiscal disregard hours before signing it, vowing “I will never sign another bill like this again.”

Don't be so sure, Mr. President.

You see, the massive federal spending boost that nose-thumbs $21 trillion in U.S. debt follows the May 2017 omnibus spending package, which succeeded similar packages in December 2015, December 2014, January 2014, May 2013 and December 2011, according to Thomas Binion of The Heritage Foundation.

And while Congress consistently ignores its fiduciary duty to pass a balanced budget, spending goes unchecked in a “compromise” cobbled together behind closed doors by Republican and Democratic leaders. So it's no wonder that the latest variation increases the Senate budget by $48.8 million over fiscal year 2017, while the House raised its budget by nearly $11 million above what it got in the last fiscal year, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

As far as the hackneyed “swamp” metaphor goes in describing Congress, this latest omnibus outrage doesn't “drain” anything. It's a hovercraft floating over misfeasance that's not going to fly with fiscally conservative voters in the upcoming midterm elections.