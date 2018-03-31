Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Easter Sunday pops: A Harrisburg exodus?

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:31 p.m.
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.
Tribune-Review
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Updated 13 hours ago

Add Rep. Nick Miccarelli, R-Delaware, to 30 other state lawmakers not seeking re-election this year — one of the highest such totals in 25-plus years, per PennLive. Maintaining his innocence amid physical- and sexual-assault allegations from a female GOP state rep and a second woman, he has refused to resign; if he finishes his term ending Nov. 30, he'll qualify for a state pension without penalty, plus lifelong state health benefits. Whatever their stated reasons, perhaps 24 other exiting Republicans just want out before a pro-Democratic “blue wave” reaches the Susquehanna's shores. ... Speaking of this year's elections, PoliticsPA notes that Charles Anderson, the sole Republican among the three Westmoreland County commissioners, is one of 20 county commissioners statewide endorsing Paul Mango's GOP gubernatorial candidacy. But don't look for similar support from Mr. Mango's home county, Allegheny. There, Democrat Rich Fitzgerald presides as county executive atop a home-rule structure that voters chose 20 years ago over the three-commissioner setup. … A Joint State Government Commission study expected to wrap up this fall concerns possibly ending vehicle-emissions inspections that have been required for about 20 years in 42 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland. NPR's StateImpact Pennsylvania says the study's examining “the implications” of doing so “for some of the state's less populated counties.” But with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval required for any such move, there's no telling how this tailpipe tale will end.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me