Easter Sunday pops: A Harrisburg exodus?
Updated 13 hours ago
Add Rep. Nick Miccarelli, R-Delaware, to 30 other state lawmakers not seeking re-election this year — one of the highest such totals in 25-plus years, per PennLive. Maintaining his innocence amid physical- and sexual-assault allegations from a female GOP state rep and a second woman, he has refused to resign; if he finishes his term ending Nov. 30, he'll qualify for a state pension without penalty, plus lifelong state health benefits. Whatever their stated reasons, perhaps 24 other exiting Republicans just want out before a pro-Democratic “blue wave” reaches the Susquehanna's shores. ... Speaking of this year's elections, PoliticsPA notes that Charles Anderson, the sole Republican among the three Westmoreland County commissioners, is one of 20 county commissioners statewide endorsing Paul Mango's GOP gubernatorial candidacy. But don't look for similar support from Mr. Mango's home county, Allegheny. There, Democrat Rich Fitzgerald presides as county executive atop a home-rule structure that voters chose 20 years ago over the three-commissioner setup. … A Joint State Government Commission study expected to wrap up this fall concerns possibly ending vehicle-emissions inspections that have been required for about 20 years in 42 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland. NPR's StateImpact Pennsylvania says the study's examining “the implications” of doing so “for some of the state's less populated counties.” But with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval required for any such move, there's no telling how this tailpipe tale will end.