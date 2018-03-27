Trib editorial: Better vigilance against 'skimmers'

The report of a “skimmer” used to steal credit-card information at a GetGo gas station on McKnight Road in Ross is sufficiently disturbing. But no less troubling is that unsuspecting customers may have been “skimmed” dating back to October.

The tampered pump has been secured, but “customer payment card data may have been affected as early as October 1, 2017,” according to a company statement. A spokesman for Giant Eagle, GetGo's parent company, said the skimmer likely went undetected because it was installed inside the pump via a side door.

Just as credit and debit cards have become more sophisticated, so too have the illegal card skimmers. Customers may notice something's amiss, such as increased resistance when inserting or withdrawing a card from a tampered device. But once that card information is pilfered, the problem lands in the laps of customers.

So, as the technology for thievery becomes more insidious, gas stations, banks and other businesses that use card systems must be ever more vigilant.

By 2020, gas stations across the country will be required to transition to more-secure chip-card readers. Until then, the common practice of “paying at the pump” rightfully requires gas stations to inspect their pumps regularly to ensure that customers aren't being ripped off. That's the least they should do to protect customers from the headaches of credit-card theft.