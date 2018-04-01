Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Restoring customers' trust begins with Facebook

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
AFP | Getty Images

Some people are shocked — shocked! — to learn of Cambridge Analytica's questionable use of personal data from more than 50 million Facebook users to reportedly support the Trump campaign. And some pundits are urging Big Brother government to call in the regulatory gendarmes.

But before increased regulation gropes its way into the realm of social media, do we want government regulators, who are not necessary apolitical, deciding rules of conduct for companies that exist and grow based on their ability to remain innovative?

It's curious that similar data mining by President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign, culling supporters' personal data from Facebook to benefit voter turnout, didn't raise eyebrows. Former campaign staffers insist that they accessed and used this information vastly differently than Cambridge Analytica, which is accused of improperly lifting the data.

Data-mining personal information is hardly a new phenomenon. Bruce Schneier, author of “Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Collect Your Data and Control Your World,” writes that there are thousands of data brokers in the U.S. buying and selling personal information.

And it would be no easy task to turn back the clock on the widespread application and connectivity of social media.

To re-establish customer trust, companies like Facebook must give their users greater control over their private data. Online outlets have that capability. That would be a far better resolution than awaiting a government fix.

