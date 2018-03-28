Trib editorial: Learn from Uber's pedestrian fatality

Uber sensibly put its real-world testing of self-driving cars on hold after one fatally struck a woman walking her bike across a Tempe, Ariz., street on March 18. Unquestionably a tragedy, that's believed to be the first pedestrian fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

It's also a clear indication that if this emerging industry is to fulfill its promise of improved traffic safety for all, it must do what's necessary to solve its technological problems.

Uber paused autonomous-car testing in Tempe, San Francisco, Toronto and Pittsburgh after the fatality. John Bares, who left his post heading Uber's self-driving operations last August to rejoin the local firm he helped found, Carnegie Robotics, said this is a tough time emotionally, but “for the longer good of humanity,” the industry has “to pull through.”

Autonomous-car developers might look to NASA for inspiration. After the Apollo 1 (1967), Challenger (1986) and Columbia (2003) disasters killed 17 astronauts, NASA paused to re-evaluate, redesign and test. It still reached the moon on schedule and kept space shuttles flying until that program ended.

Of course, NASA and manned space flight are not precisely analogous to Uber and self-driving cars. But technological advancement always involves setbacks — sometimes fatal, often unanticipated, but almost always solvable. The autonomous-car industry must do all it can to avoid further fatalities — and to fulfill its promise of reducing 2017's traffic-death toll of 40,000-plus.