Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Learn from Uber's pedestrian fatality

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 5:28 p.m.
Uber employees in August 2016 test a self-driving Ford Fusion hybrid car in Pittsburgh.
Uber employees in August 2016 test a self-driving Ford Fusion hybrid car in Pittsburgh.

Updated 5 hours ago

Uber sensibly put its real-world testing of self-driving cars on hold after one fatally struck a woman walking her bike across a Tempe, Ariz., street on March 18. Unquestionably a tragedy, that's believed to be the first pedestrian fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

It's also a clear indication that if this emerging industry is to fulfill its promise of improved traffic safety for all, it must do what's necessary to solve its technological problems.

Uber paused autonomous-car testing in Tempe, San Francisco, Toronto and Pittsburgh after the fatality. John Bares, who left his post heading Uber's self-driving operations last August to rejoin the local firm he helped found, Carnegie Robotics, said this is a tough time emotionally, but “for the longer good of humanity,” the industry has “to pull through.”

Autonomous-car developers might look to NASA for inspiration. After the Apollo 1 (1967), Challenger (1986) and Columbia (2003) disasters killed 17 astronauts, NASA paused to re-evaluate, redesign and test. It still reached the moon on schedule and kept space shuttles flying until that program ended.

Of course, NASA and manned space flight are not precisely analogous to Uber and self-driving cars. But technological advancement always involves setbacks — sometimes fatal, often unanticipated, but almost always solvable. The autonomous-car industry must do all it can to avoid further fatalities — and to fulfill its promise of reducing 2017's traffic-death toll of 40,000-plus.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me