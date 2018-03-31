Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Easter — a matter of faith

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:31 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 16 hours ago

Editor's note: On this, the 22th anniversary of it first being published in the Tribune-Review, a shortened version of a special Eastertide editorial:

Easter Sunday is the gauntlet of Christianity, a faith founded on the fact or falsehood of the Resurrection.

In his book, “Mere Christianity,” C.S. Lewis writes: “You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God: or else a madman or something worse. ... But let us not come up with any of this patronizing nonsense about His being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us.”

John 14:6 underscores his point by quoting Jesus' claim to divinity: “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

In recent years, efforts to debunk the Resurrection have become something of a theological growth industry. In a 1996 cover story on the surge in skepticism, Newsweek magazine cited a few scenarios put forth by those who would demote Christ to mere humanity:

• Post-crucifixion, Jesus' body was devoured by animals, hence the empty tomb.

• Those claiming to have seen a risen Christ suffered from delusions.

• Jesus fell into a deathlike unconsciousness on the cross, was later revived and lived out his years on Earth.

Easter serves as a perennial challenge to the living to embrace or reject the validity of the Resurrection and all its implications. It also stands as a perennial rebuke to those who waver between two irreconcilable camps.

