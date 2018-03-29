Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Refusing to resign, Sheriff Held deserves impeachment

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Sheriff Jonathan Held waits for his preliminary hearing to begin at District Judge Chris Flanigan's office in Greensburg on March 15. (Trib photo)
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sheriff Jonathan Held waits for his preliminary hearing to begin at District Judge Chris Flanigan's office in Greensburg on March 15. (Trib photo)

Updated 15 hours ago

In mid-November, Westmoreland County's two Democratic commissioners urged state lawmakers to consider impeaching Sheriff Jonathan Held — but didn't make that a formal request. Now, the third commissioner, a Republican, has joined that call.

Since mid-November, the state Attorney General's Office has charged Mr. Held, a second-term Republican, with three criminal counts alleging he used his staff for on-duty political campaign work and personal chores. And five lawsuits alleging racial discrimination and civil-rights violations in employment decisions have been filed against the sheriff — bringing the number of lawsuits he has faced in office to 11, including five settled at a total cost of $100,000-plus.

All that, plus other clashes with the commissioners throughout Held's tenure, his insistence that he's done nothing wrong and won't resign, and growing doubts about his ability to fulfill his duties amid both criminal prosecution and civil litigation, apparently prompted the three commissioners' consensus to formalize the impeachment request. That request's bipartisan nature suggests the commissioners have reached the same conclusion we did in previously calling for him to resign.

This should be increasingly clear to residents: Held must go.

If he still won't resign, he deserves impeachment, which Harrisburg must accomplish. The people of Westmoreland County deserve a sheriff who doesn't carry the sort of legal and financial baggage that increasingly weighs on Held and burdens the sheriff's office.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me