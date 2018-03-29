Trib editorial: Refusing to resign, Sheriff Held deserves impeachment

In mid-November, Westmoreland County's two Democratic commissioners urged state lawmakers to consider impeaching Sheriff Jonathan Held — but didn't make that a formal request. Now, the third commissioner, a Republican, has joined that call.

Since mid-November, the state Attorney General's Office has charged Mr. Held, a second-term Republican, with three criminal counts alleging he used his staff for on-duty political campaign work and personal chores. And five lawsuits alleging racial discrimination and civil-rights violations in employment decisions have been filed against the sheriff — bringing the number of lawsuits he has faced in office to 11, including five settled at a total cost of $100,000-plus.

All that, plus other clashes with the commissioners throughout Held's tenure, his insistence that he's done nothing wrong and won't resign, and growing doubts about his ability to fulfill his duties amid both criminal prosecution and civil litigation, apparently prompted the three commissioners' consensus to formalize the impeachment request. That request's bipartisan nature suggests the commissioners have reached the same conclusion we did in previously calling for him to resign.

This should be increasingly clear to residents: Held must go.

If he still won't resign, he deserves impeachment, which Harrisburg must accomplish. The people of Westmoreland County deserve a sheriff who doesn't carry the sort of legal and financial baggage that increasingly weighs on Held and burdens the sheriff's office.