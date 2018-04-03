Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Pa.'s toll-jacking deserves another look

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike toll plaza in Monroeville.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
State law that perpetuates toll increases on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which some drivers called “highway robbery” in a Trib report, deserves a closer look from the Legislature. Unfortunately, the damage done won't be easily corrected — at least not in the short term.

Aside from a class-action lawsuit filed by truckers and motorists against the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, PennDOT and Gov. Tom Wolf over “excessive fees,” there's the very real consideration of how unending toll increases affect the state's commerce — particularly as some truckers and motorists bypass the turnpike to avoid the increasingly deeper pocket diving.

The problem is Act 44, which in 2007 was supposed to accrue revenue by tolling Interstate 80. But the federal government nixed the proposal. That left the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on the hook for payments of $450 million annually to PennDOT.

Bankers, lawyers and consultants benefited from the commission's subsequent bond issues. And motorists came up losers.

The Band-Aid in 2013 was simply to reach into another pocket and jack up the wholesale gas-franchise tax, which will decrease the turnpike commission's annual payout to $50 million — that is, by 2023. Meanwhile the increased pinch at the tolls will continue.

There's nothing “innovative” — as one lawmaker characterized Act 44 — in reaching continually deeper into the public's pockets. What's needed is a fresh look into Pennsylvania transportation funding that's premised on fairness to motorists — not highway robbery.

