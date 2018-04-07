Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Sunday pops: End of the 'old boys club'?

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.
Tribune-Review
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Updated 6 hours ago

Besides an unusually high number of state lawmakers not seeking re-election this year, PennLive reports Pennsylvania's number of women who filed to seek office “stands at what pundits say are unprecedented levels,” including 23 of almost 100 congressional candidates. Democrats had 111 women seeking state legislative seats. And though anti-Trump “resistance,” #MeToo, #TimesUp and Pennsylvania's all-male congressional delegation seemingly motivated most women running, 47 Republican women entered legislative races, plus one running for Congress. The clock's ticking for the “old boys club.” … Lt. Gov. Mike Stack can list Philadelphia as his hometown on Democratic primary ballots, a Commonwealth Court judge has ruled. In 2016, he sold his Philly home, moved into the lieutenant governor's mansion and began listing his mother's Philly home as his official primary residence. What else but politics could compel a 54-year-old man to seek a court ruling that he lives with Mom? … First, Republican Rick Saccone lost the old 18th Congressional District's special election to Democrat Conor Lamb. Now, in the new 14th Congressional District, Mr. Saccone isn't getting a campaign-support office from the U.S. House GOP leadership's Congressional Leadership Fund. But GOP incumbent Keith Rothfus — expected to face Mr. Lamb this November in the new 17th Congressional District — is. And then there's this, via KDKA, from GOP state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, Saccone's primary challenger: “(H)e embarrassed everyone in Southwestern Pennsylvania with the last campaign.”

