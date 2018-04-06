Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Sunshine in government union contracts

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 6, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

No one buys an appliance, or a car, or a house without first knowing the price. Why should Pennsylvanians buy the shibboleth that any contract with government workers should be negotiated behind closed doors, then presented as a fait accompli without so much as an inkling of public input before these deals are sealed?

This year's dance toward contract transparency is underscored in a series of bills that pull back the curtains to allow sunshine. Weighing down those curtains are unions' considerable political clout — to the tune of $114.8 million from 2007 to 2017, according to the Commonwealth Foundation — along with the determination by some lawmakers and government leaders to leave well enough (in their opinion) alone.

Senate Bill 503 would open these contract negotiations to Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act. And Senate Bills 592 and 168 would make contracts public at least two weeks before ratification.

These illuminating rays of sunshine would have exposed, for example, the additional $395 million over five years that Philadelphia taxpayers will pay for their school district's teachers contract — revealed after the deal was done.

Yet legislation to shed light where it's surely warranted typically withers on the vine in the Legislature, only to be renewed but ultimately ignored and/or rejected.

This year, for a change, efforts to achieve contract transparency deserve more than a passing glance from the public's representatives in Harrisburg.

