Editorials

Trib editorial: Legislation addresses weaknesses in prosecuting lethal hazings

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
A large photo of Timothy Piazza is displayed next to his father Jim Piazza as he speaks about the importance of passing anti-hazing legislation outside of the Centre County Courthouse last month in Bellefonte. A forensic pathologist testified that injuries that killed the Penn State fraternity pledge last year might not have been fatal if fraternity members had summoned help more quickly. (Abby Drey | Centre Daily Times via AP)
It's hard to understand how Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza's fraternity brothers at Penn State University could have waited to call 911 until the morning after he'd downed 18 alcoholic drinks in 82 minutes and fallen down basement steps, suffering head and spleen trauma — which killed him two days later. Even harder to understand is the legal rationale for dismissing — twice! — the most serious charges against 11 of 26 fraternity-member defendants in his death.

But if a new bill from state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman becomes law, as it should, such puzzlement will be a thing of the past. And so will the difficulties in imposing real accountability for lethal hazing that Mr. Piazza's case spotlights — which legal experts sum up as his fraternity brothers not having an “affirmative duty of care” toward him under state law.

Mr. Corman's Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Act would end that disconnect between legal technicalities and common sense — and powerfully deter hazing — by making hazing that results in death or serious injury a third-degree felony carrying up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. When less-serious injury results, hazing would be a third-degree misdemeanor carrying up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Campus Greek organizations must clean up their acts. But as the Piazza case shows, state law, too, must better address hazing. The Senate Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved Corman's bill. It must become law — before there's another Timothy Piazza on any Pennsylvania campus.

