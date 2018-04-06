Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinion

“President Donald Trump gets results. His attacks on Amazon have tanked the company's stock. It's hard to think of a more pointlessly destructive act of presidential jawboning in our history. The online retailer is a jewel of our market economy that has delivered more choice and convenience at a lower cost.”

— Rich Lowry, National Review's The Corner

“(U.S. Ninth Circuit Judge Stephen) Reinhardt, who died on (March 30) of a heart attack at 87, represented old-school liberalism in his ability to tolerate different points of view. … If the government rarely met (the highest standard of due process), Reinhardt would say that the fault lay with the criminal justice system. He inspired all those who worked for him to try to avoid the same judgment.”

— Heather Mac Donald, City Journal

“(T)he media never tired of describing Ronald Reagan solely as a ‘former Hollywood actor,' conveniently forgetting that he'd been governor of the largest state in the country for two terms. … Next up: more media reflections on how Hillary was the best qualified presidential candidate evah !”

— Steven Hayward, Power Line

“The time has long since passed for a genuine, encompassing and honest debate in Congress on comprehensive and sensible gun-control measures — a debate spurred by the emotion of Parkland but not blinded by it. And it's time for both sides to listen to each other. If not now, when?”

— from a New York Post editorial