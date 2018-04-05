Trib editorial: South Butler's teachers strike underscores futility

The futility of teachers strikes in Pennsylvania is underscored by the 10-day walkout by South Butler teachers. Aside from pushing back the end of classes from June 1 to June 15 — and idling instruction for about 2,400 K-12 students — the strike by 168 teachers brought neither side closer to an accord.

Teachers returned to their classrooms Tuesday, not by their choosing but because state law requires teachers strikes to end in time to provide the requisite 180 days of instruction. Now it appears the district and teachers union are headed to non-binding arbitration. But under state law, that won't happen until after the current school year.

All “final, best offers” from both sides are due by the end of the academic year so that an arbitrator can evaluate them and recommend a contract agreement.

Teachers, who walked out March 15 after three nights of unsuccessful talks, have been without a contract since the last one expired on June 30, 2014. The usual issues, pay and health insurance, are among the sticking points.

In the interim, fact-finder reports, in 2015 and 2017, have been accepted by the district but rejected by the teachers union.

Playing the strike card didn't help the teachers. It certainly didn't advance the district's interests. And it undoubtedly inconvenienced more than a few parents and students. If anything, South Butler's experience furthers the argument to ban teachers strikes in the state with the dubious distinction of leading the nation in teachers walkouts.