Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: South Butler's teachers strike underscores futility

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
South Butler School District teachers picket on March 15.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
South Butler School District teachers picket on March 15.

Updated 3 hours ago

The futility of teachers strikes in Pennsylvania is underscored by the 10-day walkout by South Butler teachers. Aside from pushing back the end of classes from June 1 to June 15 — and idling instruction for about 2,400 K-12 students — the strike by 168 teachers brought neither side closer to an accord.

Teachers returned to their classrooms Tuesday, not by their choosing but because state law requires teachers strikes to end in time to provide the requisite 180 days of instruction. Now it appears the district and teachers union are headed to non-binding arbitration. But under state law, that won't happen until after the current school year.

All “final, best offers” from both sides are due by the end of the academic year so that an arbitrator can evaluate them and recommend a contract agreement.

Teachers, who walked out March 15 after three nights of unsuccessful talks, have been without a contract since the last one expired on June 30, 2014. The usual issues, pay and health insurance, are among the sticking points.

In the interim, fact-finder reports, in 2015 and 2017, have been accepted by the district but rejected by the teachers union.

Playing the strike card didn't help the teachers. It certainly didn't advance the district's interests. And it undoubtedly inconvenienced more than a few parents and students. If anything, South Butler's experience furthers the argument to ban teachers strikes in the state with the dubious distinction of leading the nation in teachers walkouts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me