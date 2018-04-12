Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

On the 'Watch List': Impeaching Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held

Thursday, April 12, 2018
After a closed door session at the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Thursday, April 5, 2018, legislators Eric Nelson (left), George Dunbar, Justin Walsh, Joe Petrarca and Mike Reese talk to reporters about Sheriff Jonathan Held and the impeachment process. They had met with the Westmoreland County commissioners.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 14 hours ago

Commissioners on April 5 discussed with six state lawmakers who represent the county the formal impeachment request they've made regarding Mr. Held. During that meeting, Held reportedly was contacted and accepted an offer to meet with the legislators — but then his lawyer nixed that notion. Those six lawmakers nevertheless must press ahead toward impeachment.

Having already cost taxpayers $250,000-plus for 11 lawsuits' settlements and legal fees, and facing multiple pending lawsuits, Held is awaiting arraignment May 16 in his public-corruption case. Amid all that, he can't be an effective sheriff.

