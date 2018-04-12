Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Laurel: To teaming up to improve Tarentum's Dreshar Stadium

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Dreshar Stadium’s vintage-style steel bleachers, shown Thursday, April 5, 2018. The stadium is in Tarentum.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A $50,000 grant from state slot-machine funds left the borough $13,000 short of the low bidder's $63,000 cost to install new fencing, backstops and benches. But thanks to $4,000 each from the 80-year-old stadium's biggest tenant, the Highlands Little League, and the borough's recreation board, Tarentum taxpayers will cover less than $5,000 of the total to make the stadium a better site for youth baseball, festivals and fireworks.

And that makes this project a great example of teamwork.

