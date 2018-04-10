Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Students' security concerns deserve a better school board reception

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Norwin High School students make their presentation to the Norwin School board during Monday's session.
Joe Napsha
Norwin High School students make their presentation to the Norwin School board during Monday's session.

High school students engaged in discussions about school security — who do their homework and come prepared to discuss specific proposals — deserve to be heard. Empty acknowledgment advances nothing.

A case in point for area school districts is provided in a presentation by a group of Norwin High School students to their school board on Monday in the aftermath of an April 2 false panic alarm. Rather than simply demand that the school board do something, the Norwin students urged school directors to install metal detectors at four entrances — at an estimated cost of $16,000, according to a Norwin senior who looked into it. They also urged better training of staff and students in how to react when the panic alarm is sounded. (The alarm signifies an active shooter or intruder is on campus.)

For this, the students were thanked for their presentation and told the district would take their suggestions “under advisement.” But none of the school board members discussed the suggestions publicly or otherwise commented on the students' presentation.

Chalk up a missed opportunity.

Advancing school security beyond what hasn't worked at a Parkland, Fla., high school or others ravaged by mass shootings requires input from all involved, including students and their parents. Not all proposals may be practical. But they deserve a hearing and discussion — especially when Norwin's false alarm reportedly led some students to fear for their lives.

The bar has been raised for schools' security — and high school students have a role to play in that discussion.

