Trib Sunday pops: Former Gilberton police chief's misfire
Updated 9 hours ago
Not instant, but seemingly karmic: Mark Kessler, terminated as Gilberton, Schuylkill County, police chief in 2014 over foul-mouthed videos of himself firing weapons, was convicted April 5 of making a false statement on a gun-purchase application and unsworn falsification. The Morning Call of Allentown reports he was facing charges of terroristic threats and harassment when, while trying to buy a pistol on May 5, 2016, he answered “no” about being under indictment for any crime carrying a year-plus in prison. His rationale? Those charges didn't come via a grand-jury indictment. Acquitted of those charges, he now faces nine to 16 months behind bars. … Seeking the GOP nomination to run against Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, former Hazleton mayor, has a new endorsement — from his own dog. His campaign website added a statement from “Reilly Barletta,” self-described as “an English Cream Golden Retriever and Lou's best pal,” per the New York Post, which says Reilly “touts his master's staunch support for assorted animal welfare legislation.” Still, it's people who vote, not dogs. … Replying to a question at the Allegheny County Airport Authority's third annual “State of the Airport” event, CEO Christina Cassotis said the authority will be ready if light-rail service is extended to Pittsburgh International Airport, though the FAA wouldn't let it use any of the $1.1 billion it's spending on terminal renovations for light-rail expansion. Hopefully, it won't be another year before she sheds additional light on that massive project, which was presented to the public as a done deal.