Trump's bombing on target

The United States' bombing of Syrian chemical production plants was an appropriate response to last week's chemical attack by Syrian President Bashar Assad on his own people.

It was important that the U.S. conducted the bombings as a joint mission with Great Britain and France.

“The lesson of history is that when the global rules and standards that keep us safe come under threat – we must take a stand and defend them,” said Prime Minister Theresa May. It also was important that the U.S. warned Russian officials beforehand, as to lessen the risk of provoking a military response.

Mission accomplished, it seems at this point.

But that's what we thought when Saddam Hussein was overthrown.

We must remember the 17 years of entanglement that have followed in fighting Middle East insurgencies.

We also must remember why U.S. forces are in Syria in the first place: to rid Syria of ISIS, not to end Syria's civil war. There are about 2,000 American troops in Syria and 5,000 in Iraq, whose mission is to assist local allies in their fight to quell ISIS' caliphate aspirations. We should continue that course, which by most accounts seems to be extremely effective, while limiting American deaths to 14 to this point.