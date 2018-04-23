Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Allegheny Health Network's plan for small hospital in Harmar seen as beneficial

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 23, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
A rendering showing what the four neighborhood hospitals proposed by Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network would look like.
Courtesy of Allegheny Health Network
Does the Alle-Kiski Valley need a mini-hospital in Harmar?

Allegheny Health Network thinks so. It wants to build the second of its four new neighborhood hospitals in the Harmarville business district as part of a $1 billion investment in new facility construction and expansion and renovations of existing ones over the next several years.

In December, AHN and parent Highmark Health announced that the first of the four hospitals would be built in Hempfield.

Like the Hempfield facility, the Harmar mini-hospital would include an emergency department, 10 inpatient beds for observation and short-stay use, diagnostic care, primary and specialty care, and other clinical services. It would operate 24/7.

Its location is both logical and curious. It's logical because it would be close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit and the Hulton Bridge, making it convenient for people coming from the Plum side of the Allegheny River.

At the same time, it's only about 6 miles from competitor UPMC's St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh, 14 miles from AHN's own Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison and 12 miles from its flagship hospital, Allegheny General on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Harmar Supervisor Bob Exler said the Harmar facility would be a “godsend.”

When the Hempfield facility was announced, those involved in the plan said about 200 employees would be hired between the principals. Like anywhere else, Harmar could use such increased employment.

But Excela Health was livid when AHN announced its plans for Hempfield. Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg is about 2 miles away from the new AHN hospital site.

Excela President and CEO Bob Rogalski called it “predatory. There's no need for this development.”

He noted AHN once described UPMC in similar fashion when it wanted to open a hospital in the South Hills near AHN's Jefferson Hospital.

Still, the Westmoreland County commissioners welcomed AHN's Hempfield plans at the time.

We believe that at this stage of the fierce turf battle among the region's health systems the creation of jobs in both locations is a benefit.

