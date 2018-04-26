Laurels & Lances
Laurel: To soon to retire Greensburg Salem Superintendent Eileen Amato. She was in charge of the school district during a difficult financial time.
She fought to preserve programs and teaching positions as pension costs skyrocketed and harsh budget cuts had to be made. Though she occasionally faced opposition by budget hawks on the board, she was usually able to work with board members to achieve compromise.
Laurel: To the partnership between PennDOT and a consortium of local and national private companies that has contributed to replacing more than half of the 6,000 state-owned bridges that were deemed to be structurally deficient.
The Rapid Bridge Replacement Program has been tasked with replacing almost 560 of the small ones that usually span creeks. There have been plenty of them in Westmoreland. As of last week, 11 of 21 were completed, with 34 of the 52 in Allegheny County completed. The $899 million project, managed by Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, shaved years and millions of dollars off what PennDOT would be been able to do before.