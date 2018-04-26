Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Laurel: To soon to retire Greensburg Salem Superintendent Eileen Amato. She was in charge of the school district during a difficult financial time.

She fought to preserve programs and teaching positions as pension costs skyrocketed and harsh budget cuts had to be made. Though she occasionally faced opposition by budget hawks on the board, she was usually able to work with board members to achieve compromise.

Laurel: To the partnership between PennDOT and a consortium of local and national private companies that has contributed to replacing more than half of the 6,000 state-owned bridges that were deemed to be structurally deficient.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Program has been tasked with replacing almost 560 of the small ones that usually span creeks. There have been plenty of them in Westmoreland. As of last week, 11 of 21 were completed, with 34 of the 52 in Allegheny County completed. The $899 million project, managed by Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, shaved years and millions of dollars off what PennDOT would be been able to do before.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me