Editorials

Awareness vital in war on drug abuse

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Discussions and other awareness efforts are important weapons in the war against drug abuse.

Recent attention has focused on the opioid epidemic and good news has emerged. A report last week showed that prescriptions for opioid painkillers filled in the United States plummeted last year, the largest drop in 25 years.

Officials and citizens from Montour and Columbia counties gathered last week to keep the conversations going, touching on opioids, but also raising warnings about another dangerous and readily available drug, methamphetamine.

“There's no antidote for meth,” said Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. “It's really scary stuff. There's no social or economic barriers.” The oldest meth overdose victim he investigated was 81 years old.

National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) data show meth has been used by kids as young as 14.

Methamphetamine is highly addictive, and overdoses can lead to death from stroke, heart attack or organ problems. Those who try to withdraw from its use often experience anxiety, fatigue, severe depression, psychosis and intense drug cravings.

Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said her office uses a system in coordination with pharmacies to “keep tabs on folks buying these substances.”

Citizens' tips are vital, she said. A new software program she and the Columbia County DA installed allows people to provide information anonymously.

Danville police Chief Eric Gill urged citizens to call police if there is something they notice that just isn't right.

Proactive efforts, including sessions like the one last week in Danville, keep the issue in the spotlight and the local war against the devastating effects of drug abuse alive.

Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.

