Laurels & Lances

Laurel: To O'Hara Council, which has agreed to join with other Lower Valley communities for a six-month study to determine whether it would be feasible to establish a regional police force.

The others already onboard are Sharpsburg and Blawnox.

The study, free to the municipalities, would be conducted by a retired police officer who is a government policy specialist with the state Center for Local Government Services. It's meant to review each police department's policies, functions and cost of operations and recommend efficiencies.

Lance: To Aspinwall officials, who have balked at joining the study because it might lead to a police merger.

Laurel: To the partnership between PennDOT and a consortium of companies that has contributed to replacing more than half of the 6,000 state-owned bridges that were structurally deficient.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Program has been replacing almost 560 of the small ones that usually span creeks. There have been plenty of them in the Alle-Kiski Valley As of last week, 11 of 21 were completed, with 34 of the 52 in Allegheny County completed. The $899 million project, managed by Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, shaved years and millions of dollars off what PennDOT would have been able to do.