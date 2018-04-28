Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Medicaid reform?

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 5:11 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The state House has passed a bill that would force “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients to work at least 20 hours a week or complete job training programs to retain their health insurance coverage.

We believe the effort has merit but is lacking a better definition of “able-bodied,” which on the surface is open to broad interpretation. During a discussion among the Trib's Westmoreland editorial board, one member noted, for example, that people with mental illness who are not institutionalized would be considered “able-bodied” and required to fulfill the requirement.

Fayette County Republican Matthew Dowling, its prime sponsor, says House Bill 2138 applies to the 800,000 “healthy adults” that became eligible for Medicaid since its expansion in Pennsylvania in 2015. Medicaid disbursements emanate from state and federal finds.

Dowling claims that half of the “healthy” adult Medicaid recipients make no attempt to work.

He says that one in four Pennsylvanians depend on Medicaid for their health insurance, covering many more than the most vulnerable people it is intended to help.

Opponents, including Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and health care patient advocates, lump the bill among the attempts by Republican-controlled legislatures to scale back Medicaid after Congress failed to repeal Obamacare.

Dowling's bill adds exemptions that a previous work-mandate bill didn't include. Wolf vetoed that bill. Dowling's most recent bill passed the state House 115-80, with all but a handful of Republicans voting for it and all but a handful of Democrats against it.

It is possible that the proposal could help to curtail fraud that is widely believed to exist within Medicaid. We also side with Dowling when he says the state Department of Human Services' estimate of $800 million to implement the bill seems grossly exaggerated.

There are questions to be sure within the proposal — that “able-bodied” one stands out — but there is validity in the bid to require people to work at least some to receive government health care.

Or not be in the program at all.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me