Editorials

Editorial: The way it's supposed to work

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell (left), Westmoreland County Commission Ted Kopas and Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. Director Jason Rigone listen to a discussion during a tour of the former Jeannette Glass site on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. County officials are undertaking a $6 million redevelopment project at the 13-acre parcel.
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
Jeannette Council is holding a public hearing on May 10 that would pave the way for a long-troubled industrial site to return to life.

The Elliott Group wants to build a plant on the nearly 14-acre site of the former Jeannette Glass.

It would be used to test equipment used by the liquefied natural gas industry. That equipment, currently made in Nevada, would be manufactured in Elliott's existing Jeannette location.

Elliott, a mainstay in Jeannette with 875 people already working in the city, would create about 130 more jobs, according to Westmoreland County officials.

So a long dormant brownfield site would return to a job-creating industrial use.

State, county and local officials did it right.

A New York businessman bought the Jeannette Glass property in 1983 for $4 million but let it decay. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. bought it in 2012 at a tax sale for $305,000. The New York owner fought that sale for years, but the courts allowed it; the owner and IDC reached a settlement two years ago.

The IDC agreed last month to sell the property to Elliott for $600,000.

The $6 million clean up of the brownfield site was paid for with state and local dollars.

It seems like money well spent.

