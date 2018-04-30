Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

The consolidation of the Diocese of Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 30, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The Rev. Kenneth Kezmarsky shakes hands with parishioners after Mass on Saturday, April 28, 2018, outside St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale following the Pittsburgh Diocese's announcement of a parish merger process and priest reassignments.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is doing what it has to do to respond to a steep decline in both parishioners and the priests needed to serve them.

But that won't make the consolidations any less painful for the faithful who continue to worship and participate in church activities.

Bishop David Zubik has been making the right moves periodically for some time.

It's clear that significant measures are needed: Since 2000, Mass attendance has plummeted by more than 40 percent, and participation in the sacraments has been cut in half. Still, the diocese serves about 630,000 Catholics.

It's hard to look at the entire diocese, which includes Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties, and know whether the plan to merge 188 parishes into 57 multi-church groupings will be met with the spirit of cooperation, even if granted begrudgingly.

Widespread backlash is likely.

Church officials are giving those who worship within every church grouping a say in which churches close. Parishes have been given two to five years to submit their merger plan to the bishop, with those in significant financial straits given the shortest time to act.

It'll be a painful process that will test parishioners' Christian values.

It is interesting to note that church officials are aiming for no fewer than 1,000 people to attend Sunday Mass in each grouping, and preferably between 2,000 and 4,000.

The five parish groupings that are included in Alle-Kiski Valley are geographically logical; however, those attendance goals seem ambitious.

As for the diocese's priests, it is estimated that the roughly 200 active now will have dwindled to 112 by 2025.

The diocese announcement noted that 80 percent of its priests will be reassigned come October.

It's hard to say which will hurt parishioners most: the closing of the church where they may have been baptized, where they got married or where their child received first Holy Communion; or the fact that their priests, whose relationship with parishioners are central to church life, likely will be reassigned.

Both are major upheavals that the region's Catholics will have to not only accept, but eventually embrace.

