Editorials

Michelle Wolf deserves the criticism

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Michelle Wolf attends the Celebration After the White House Correspondents' Dinner hosted by Netflix's The Break with Michelle Wolf on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images for Netflix
Michelle Wolf attends the Celebration After the White House Correspondents' Dinner hosted by Netflix's The Break with Michelle Wolf on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Comedian Michelle Wolf needs to learn a thing or two about the First Amendment.

It allows for — protects — a lot of outrageous speech.

But just because the First Amendment permits much to be said, that doesn't mean that you should.

Wolf was given the stage at the While House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night in Washington and made it her platform.

But she went way over the line in some of her remarks, especially about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was seated at the dais and showed incredible fortitude and restraint as Wolf attacked her personally in what a CNN reporter who attended described as bullying.

Even worse, she told an abortion joke.

President Trump was right in not attending; from what we're read, some of the journalists who were there to celebrate the constitutional right to free speech probably felt the same way.

The Associated Press reported that White House Correspondents' Association President Margaret Talev “heard from members expressing dismay with the entertainer's monologue and concerns about how it reflects on our mission.”

She said that, by tradition, the association doesn't review the comedian's monologue beforehand.

“We don't censor it,” she said. “We don't even see it.”

Wolf took unfair advantage of her hosts, and she'll have to live with the criticism, which is a healthy component of the right to free speech.

Those who watch “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” are probably familiar with Wolf, but it's likely that few others were — before Saturday night.

Is it a coincidence that she has a Netflix series that debuts at the end of May?

