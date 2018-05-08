Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Go outside and take a drag of the region's 'fresh' air

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Heat rising off downtown Pittsburgh causes the moon to shimmer as it sets behind the spires of PPG Place early Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Heat rising off downtown Pittsburgh causes the moon to shimmer as it sets behind the spires of PPG Place early Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.

Updated 18 hours ago

Air quality in the region has improved steadily over the years and dramatically if you go back to the belching smokestacks of the 1960s.

But it seems there's still a way to go.

A new, free app, called “(Expletive)! I smoke” puts air quality in an interesting perspective.

It grabs the nearest publicly shared air-quality monitor data based on a device's GPS coordinates, then runs it through a formula developed by University of California-Berkeley scientists that compares the health impact of air pollution to that of smoking a cigarette.

On a recent day, breathing the air in Downtown Pittsburgh, according to the app, would have had the same effect on your health as smoking three-quarters of a cigarette.

Walking down the street in Greensburg that day was equivalent to smoking half a cigarette; and standing outside in North Braddock — overlooking U.S. Steel's Edgar Thompson Works and down the Mon Valley from the Clairton Coke Works — was like smoking a cigarette and a half.

For perspective, the average air quality in Beijing would be like smoking roughly four cigarettes a day. And on a bad day in China, the effect of air pollution is comparable to smoking three packs a day.

So, no question, it could be a lot worse.

Still, the American Lung Association says the Pittsburgh region, which also includes parts of Ohio and West Virginia, is the nation's 10th-worst for short-term particle pollution.

The Berkeley study examined the effects of the tiniest, most harmful airborne particles generated by sources such as diesel engines and industry.

Think about that the next time you step outside for a breath of fresh air. Or question whether more needs to be done to curtail airborne particulates.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me