Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Hospital auxiliaries provide vital support

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Members of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society pack gift bags on May 4, 2018 at Excela Latrobe Hospital for their 35th annual health fair.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Members of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society pack gift bags on May 4, 2018 at Excela Latrobe Hospital for their 35th annual health fair.

Updated 9 hours ago

We salute hospital auxiliaries that continue to provide vital support to hospitals in Westmoreland County, the Alle-Kiski Valley and Greater Pittsburgh.

Most have been around for more than 100 years, and their memberships, as has always been the case, consist mostly of women.

They continue to provide invaluable public service at a time when such community involvement is waning.

The Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary and Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society support the Excela Health hospitals in Greensburg and Latrobe, respectively.

The auxiliary for Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison serves the Alle-Kiski Valley; Monongahela Valley Hospital's in Monongahela serves the Mon Valley; and the Allegheny General Hospital Auxiliary serves Pittsburgh and its suburbs, just to name four that remain active.

They continue to help — even with health care consolidations and when other hospital auxiliaries are folding.

The auxiliaries have been invaluable to hospital functions. They help staff hospital gift shops and lobbies. They hold fundraisers that have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, sometimes millions.

In Westmoreland, they contributed to the remodeling of the Westmoreland intensive care unit and Latrobe's emergency room.

The Latrobe group has pledged $250,000 toward Excela Square at Latrobe, $160,000 of which has been paid. The $40 million outpatient health care center opened in January.

Kaaren Tintori, president of the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary, says it acts closely with the administration. “We feel it is a partnership.”

Tintori said the Westmoreland group's members range in age from 30 to 80.

With an aging membership, the auxiliaries are eager to recruit new members. Last year, the Latrobe group lost three members but gained 10.

There are 207 at Latrobe and 90 in the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary.

“If you don't have new people, you're going to die,” Tintori said.

In 2016, the 70-member auxiliary at Allegheny Valley Hospital contributed $200,000 toward equipping AVH's new cardiac rehabilitation center in the hospital.

“We have a look at who needs what, and we try to share the wealth as best we can,” said Pam Lapczynski, auxiliary president.

Monongahela Valley Hospital in Monongahela has an auxiliary, the Auxiliary of Mon-Vale Health Resources Inc., that was formed from a hospital merger.

That auxiliary donated nearly $32,000 last year that paid for a stress test system for the cardiology lab and a specialized transport cart.

The Allegheny General Hospital Auxiliary has, in 100 years of volunteerism, raised $6 million in support of the hospital's medical programs, spokeswoman Stephanie Waite said.

“We are very proud of what we do,” said Susannah Calvo, president of the Latrobe group. “It's just this commitment that our women have to support the hospital, and their love for the hospital.”

Every hospital auxiliary needs more members to replace those who retire. Here's hoping that the community spirit that these volunteers exhibit catches on with more people with a little bit of time to give.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me