Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

As the 2 major parties bicker, what really matters to you?

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 5:13 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

So the primary election is over in Pennsylvania and the match-ups are set for races for Congress and the Legislature in the fall.

But no matter who controls Congress, or the Legislature, what do Tuesday's primary election wins (or losses, depending on your point of view) actually mean to you?

Will the “blue wave” envisioned by congressional Democrats be a tsunami or just a ripple in the political puddle?

As it stands, the Republicans hold both chambers in Congress and the presidency. But that didn't stop the GOP majority from joining with Democrats earlier this year to pass a massive budget. And the Republicans passed a tax cut that, with the increased spending, is projected to cause a $1 trillion deficit.

Nobody showed fiscal restraint.

In the primary, most Republicans with the best chance to win the GOP nomination tried to “out Trump” the other.

(In our view, a candidate who seemed to offer an impressive track record, U.S. Senate candidate Jim Christiana, a state representative from Beaver County, didn't stand a chance to beat well-funded fourth term Congressman Lou Barletta. As Christiana pointed out, Barletta voted for the federal budget.)

And in the state races, the candidate who seemed to be the best fit to actually lead the state, gubernatorial candidate Laura Ellsworth, lost to Scott Wagner, a guy who held basically the same positions as Paul Mango, but each of them chose to launch a slew of personal attacks in their efforts to win the nomination.

Like Christiana, Ellsworth didn't lack for experience, just money.

So aside from the political posturing, what does it mean?

What matters most to you: whether a wall gets built along the Mexican border, or the pothole-riddled highway that you drive every day gets repaved?

While leaders of both parties and their mouthpieces extol their particular philosophies, what really matters regarding who wins in the fall is which candidate will serve the region's specific needs — regardless of party.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me