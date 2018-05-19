As the 2 major parties bicker, what really matters to you?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So the primary election is over in Pennsylvania and the match-ups are set for races for Congress and the Legislature in the fall.

But no matter who controls Congress, or the Legislature, what do Tuesday's primary election wins (or losses, depending on your point of view) actually mean to you?

Will the “blue wave” envisioned by congressional Democrats be a tsunami or just a ripple in the political puddle?

As it stands, the Republicans hold both chambers in Congress and the presidency. But that didn't stop the GOP majority from joining with Democrats earlier this year to pass a massive budget. And the Republicans passed a tax cut that, with the increased spending, is projected to cause a $1 trillion deficit.

Nobody showed fiscal restraint.

In the primary, most Republicans with the best chance to win the GOP nomination tried to “out Trump” the other.

(In our view, a candidate who seemed to offer an impressive track record, U.S. Senate candidate Jim Christiana, a state representative from Beaver County, didn't stand a chance to beat well-funded fourth term Congressman Lou Barletta. As Christiana pointed out, Barletta voted for the federal budget.)

And in the state races, the candidate who seemed to be the best fit to actually lead the state, gubernatorial candidate Laura Ellsworth, lost to Scott Wagner, a guy who held basically the same positions as Paul Mango, but each of them chose to launch a slew of personal attacks in their efforts to win the nomination.

Like Christiana, Ellsworth didn't lack for experience, just money.

So aside from the political posturing, what does it mean?

What matters most to you: whether a wall gets built along the Mexican border, or the pothole-riddled highway that you drive every day gets repaved?

While leaders of both parties and their mouthpieces extol their particular philosophies, what really matters regarding who wins in the fall is which candidate will serve the region's specific needs — regardless of party.