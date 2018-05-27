Memorial Day 2018: Lest we forget

For Memorial Day, a classic Trib editorial:

On this Memorial Day, be grateful that Americans' willingness to sacrifice for freedom's sake, instilled by each generation in the next, remains as strong as ever.

Today, Americans honor those most worthy of such gratitude — those who gave their lives in our nation's service. Be proud and thankful that their spirit of sacrifice lives on undiminished among our men and women in uniform, all volunteers, serving and dying today in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Veterans' graves are emblems of that same spirit, whether they hold the remains of heroes who fell in Baghdad or Saigon, on Omaha Beach or in a western European trench. To those who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our liberty, all Americans owe the ultimate debt, one greater than we ever can repay fully.

We can, however, pay down that debt by ensuring that Memorial Day does not lose its meaning. We must put first thanking veterans marching in parades (by standing and applauding), paying proper respect to the flag for which so many have died (by saluting it or holding our hands over our hearts as it passes), caring for the graves of fallen heroes (by tending to them with quiet reverence) and praying for those lost (with the deepest of humility).

Their duty is done. Ours is to honor them, especially today, on Memorial Day, knowing full well that our obligation to them is as eternal, sacred and unchanging as their sacrifice.