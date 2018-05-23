Smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors should be required in every town

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every town in the region should require homes and apartments to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

They're relatively easy to mount and maintain, yet in late February in Irwin, and again April 9 in Jeannette, a person died in an apartment that didn't have either.

As part of the change, Irwin plans to require newly constructed residences to have smoke detectors to an electrical system, rather than be battery operated. The same would apply to renovations of existing buildings.

That would go a long way toward safety, based on statistics.

Nationally, three of every five home fire deaths happened in residences without functioning smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In about one-third of the fatal fires, the residence didn't have a smoke alarm.

In another 20 percent, the smoke alarm didn't work; almost half had missing or disconnected batteries.

Irwin fire Chief Justin Mochar can attest to dead or missing fire alarm batteries and disconnected wiring in his local experience.

Requiring smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors is an idea that every municipality should follow, and many already do.

But we wonder about how well communities stay on top of enforcing such rules, such as consistently inspecting an apartment after one tenant moves out and another moves in.

That's what Mochar wants written into the new ordinance.

Irwin is doing the right thing by trying to reduce the chances of another fire fatality by requiring residential smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to be installed.

We say reduce the chances, because even with the requirement, battery operated ones still need someone to change the battery.

Mochar says the borough even has a supply of smoke detectors for those who can't afford them.

We're not sure what else Irwin officials could do.

In the Jeannette case, the property owner has been charged with six fire and municipal code violations that could cost him up to $6,000 in fines. He has pleaded not guilty as he awaits a summary trial May 30.

That six-unit row house had no working smoke detectors, and the owner had been cited for violating city ordinances that require biennial inspections, occupancy permits and registration of vacant properties, Jeannette fire Chief William Frye said.

Those residences hadn't been inspected since 2013, Frye said.