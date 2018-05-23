Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors should be required in every town

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 9:48 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Every town in the region should require homes and apartments to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

They're relatively easy to mount and maintain, yet in late February in Irwin, and again April 9 in Jeannette, a person died in an apartment that didn't have either.

As part of the change, Irwin plans to require newly constructed residences to have smoke detectors to an electrical system, rather than be battery operated. The same would apply to renovations of existing buildings.

That would go a long way toward safety, based on statistics.

Nationally, three of every five home fire deaths happened in residences without functioning smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In about one-third of the fatal fires, the residence didn't have a smoke alarm.

In another 20 percent, the smoke alarm didn't work; almost half had missing or disconnected batteries.

Irwin fire Chief Justin Mochar can attest to dead or missing fire alarm batteries and disconnected wiring in his local experience.

Requiring smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors is an idea that every municipality should follow, and many already do.

But we wonder about how well communities stay on top of enforcing such rules, such as consistently inspecting an apartment after one tenant moves out and another moves in.

That's what Mochar wants written into the new ordinance.

Irwin is doing the right thing by trying to reduce the chances of another fire fatality by requiring residential smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to be installed.

We say reduce the chances, because even with the requirement, battery operated ones still need someone to change the battery.

Mochar says the borough even has a supply of smoke detectors for those who can't afford them.

We're not sure what else Irwin officials could do.

In the Jeannette case, the property owner has been charged with six fire and municipal code violations that could cost him up to $6,000 in fines. He has pleaded not guilty as he awaits a summary trial May 30.

That six-unit row house had no working smoke detectors, and the owner had been cited for violating city ordinances that require biennial inspections, occupancy permits and registration of vacant properties, Jeannette fire Chief William Frye said.

Those residences hadn't been inspected since 2013, Frye said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me