Parents need to lead by example at graduation parties

Starting this week, students across the region will say goodbye to another school year and begin summer break. It's a time some parents refer to as the “End of Days.”

So, now is the time to talk to your kids. Now, because now starts the season of “senior pranks” and graduation parties. Parents need to take the lead here. Specifically ask your kids if they've heard of anyone planning senior pranks. You aren't trying to be a “narc.” You just want to make sure the time-honored tradition of senior pranks doesn't result in someone hurt or your kid in jail.

Oh, we know: “My kid isn't that dumb. He/she wouldn't do something like that.”

Yeah, that's just what a bunch of parents at Bowie High School in Maryland likely thought right up until about a week ago, when some seniors, dressed in black and wearing face masks, stormed their high school, squirting students and faculty with water guns and setting off fireworks in the hallways, apparently in an attempt to mock a real school shooting.

Parents need to make it clear to their kids that they aren't growing up in a world that tolerates this sort of thing anymore. The Twittersphere, for the most part, is calling for the heads of the Bowie kids on spikes. No doubt, criminal charges will be filed. And not some penny-ante disorderly conduct charges. Those kids could be looking at felony counts of reckless endangerment, risking a catastrophe, assault or worse — the kind of charges that stay on a person's criminal record forever and preclude a lot of future job opportunities.

You need to explain the consequences to your children before they try something that sounded funny on social media.

And you need to set an example. You need to tell your soon-to-be-graduates now that there will be no alcohol at their graduation parties — not even for the adults. Yeah, that's right, we said it. NO BOOZE FOR GROWN-UPS at the graduation parties.

You're the adults. It's a perfect chance to show kids that alcohol isn't necessary for a good time.

Grill out or get a caterer. Play loud music. Dance. Conduct games (outdoor parties are, by the way, the perfect place for squirt guns). Have every bit of fun you can squeeze out of a day or evening.

Just do it without alcohol. It's a couple of hours of self-sacrifice that can pay a lifetime of dividends for you, your kids and your kids' friends.

And, hey, the less money moms and dads have to spend on “refreshments,” the more money they have to put into those graduation cards.